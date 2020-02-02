Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Sell

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSBW. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $243.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $125,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $250,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,052 shares of company stock worth $192,944. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.