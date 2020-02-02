Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17.

In related news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $42,852.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 158.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Imperial Tobacco Group Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Imperial Tobacco Group Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FS Bancorp to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FS Bancorp to Sell
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Under Armour Rating Reiterated by William Blair
Under Armour Rating Reiterated by William Blair
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Agios Pharmaceuticals
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Agios Pharmaceuticals
Western Digital Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen
Western Digital Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report