Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17.

In related news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $42,852.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 158.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

