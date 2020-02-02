Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Under Armour (NYSE:UA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UA opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 96.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.