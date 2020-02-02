JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

AGIO opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse acquired 40,322 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,382. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein acquired 8,064 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

