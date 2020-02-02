Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.35% from the company’s current price.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $309,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

