Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $305.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.57. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $314.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89.
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,087 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
Featured Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.