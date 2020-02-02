Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $305.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.57. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $314.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,087 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

