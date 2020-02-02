Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK (NYSE:AME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $114.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.62.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $72.10 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

