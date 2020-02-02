AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 22.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

