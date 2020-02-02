China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised China Yuchai International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:CYD opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.80.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $467.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that China Yuchai International will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $2,643,000. Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,601,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 116,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 64.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 47.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

