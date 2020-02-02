Loews (NYSE:L) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews (NYSE:L) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NYSE L opened at $51.45 on Thursday. Loews has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,681. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

