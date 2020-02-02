Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.36.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $106.39. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

