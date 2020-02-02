Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Price

News coverage about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a news impact score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE:CVX opened at C$0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 million and a P/E ratio of -20.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CEMATRIX has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.39.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.