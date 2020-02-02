TheStreet Lowers Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) to C+

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

TheStreet downgraded shares of Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Wellesley Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

WEBK stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. Wellesley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wellesley Bancorp stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,644 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.30% of Wellesley Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

