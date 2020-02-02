Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Getting Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) have been trending very positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Amatil earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Amatil in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.10 price target on the stock.

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

CCLAF stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56. Coca-Cola Amatil has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.