Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.
OTCMKTS:WFTIQ opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.83.
About Weatherford International
Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.
