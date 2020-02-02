Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:WFTIQ opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.83.

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

