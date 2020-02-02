Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Given Media Impact Score of 4.00

News articles about Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) have trended very positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coca Cola Femsa earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Coca Cola Femsa stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. Coca Cola Femsa has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

