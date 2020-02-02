FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Receiving Extremely Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS FXCNY opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures and distributes handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

