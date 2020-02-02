Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Price

News headlines about HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HNNMY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

