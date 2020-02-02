JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) has trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JetBlue Airways earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted JetBlue Airways' score:

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $201,360 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

