Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Earning Very Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) have been trending very positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola FEMSA earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
