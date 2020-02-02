Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -3.00

Headlines about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.10. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

