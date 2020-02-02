Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a daily sentiment score of -1.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the software giant an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Microsoft’s score:

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.99. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.