Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Northrop Grumman earned a daily sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Northrop Grumman’s score:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $374.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.26. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

