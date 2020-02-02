Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Northrop Grumman earned a daily sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Northrop Grumman’s score:
- Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts (americanbankingnews.com)
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows (americanbankingnews.com)
- Northrop Grumman to boost hiring with Gilbert satellite campus expansion (finance.yahoo.com)
- Edited Transcript of NOC earnings conference call or presentation 30-Jan-20 1:00pm GMT (finance.yahoo.com)
- Northrop Grumman awarded $15.8M for SEWIP support (upi.com)
Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $374.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.26. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.
