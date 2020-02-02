Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Stock Price

Media coverage about On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Deck Capital earned a daily sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 target price on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE ONDK opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $293.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.88.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

