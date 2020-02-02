Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Getting Extremely Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Safran earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SAFRF opened at $160.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average of $153.55. Safran has a one year low of $127.15 and a one year high of $166.25.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

