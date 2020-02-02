Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Getting Extremely Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Safran earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Shares of SAFRF opened at $160.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average of $153.55. Safran has a one year low of $127.15 and a one year high of $166.25.
About Safran
Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.