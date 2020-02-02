Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.00

News headlines about Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Stanley Black & Decker earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Stanley Black & Decker’s score:

NYSE SWK opened at $159.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John H. Wyatt sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $2,797,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

