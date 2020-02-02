Unilever (NYSE:UN) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.22

Media headlines about Unilever (NYSE:UN) have trended very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a coverage optimism score of -3.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

UN stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

