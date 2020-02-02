Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Telstra earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. Telstra has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

