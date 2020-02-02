Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Getting Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) has been trending extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Philip Morris International earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Philip Morris International’s ranking:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

