Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 5th (OTCMKTS:THBRU)

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s (OTCMKTS:THBRU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 5th. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 9th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

THBRU opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THBRU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $764,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $2,545,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $4,988,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,000,000.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intend to identify businesses in the financial services industry, including asset and wealth management, lending and leasing, and businesses providing financial technological services to, or operating in, the financial services industry.

