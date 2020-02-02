Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $136.00. The stock had previously closed at $128.78, but opened at $125.89. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Proofpoint shares last traded at $122.81, with a volume of 2,565,336 shares changing hands.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFPT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.
In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60.
Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Proofpoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFPT)
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
