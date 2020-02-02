Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $136.00. The stock had previously closed at $128.78, but opened at $125.89. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Proofpoint shares last traded at $122.81, with a volume of 2,565,336 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFPT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.