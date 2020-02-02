Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Price Down 8.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) fell 8.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $405.80 and last traded at $428.98, 608,148 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 342% from the average session volume of 137,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.84.

Specifically, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total transaction of $6,913,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,437 shares of company stock worth $64,889,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.93.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

