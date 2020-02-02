Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $101.15 and last traded at $103.50, 2,414,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 185% from the average session volume of 848,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.19.

The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $50,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,107 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $15,965,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $12,510,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.