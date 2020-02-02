Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Up 7.6% Following Earnings Beat

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $199.31 and last traded at $190.91, 2,520,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 342% from the average session volume of 569,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.38.

The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

