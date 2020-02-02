Elementis (LON:ELM) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 220 to GBX 186. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Elementis traded as low as GBX 127.20 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 128.40 ($1.69), with a volume of 254479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.80 ($1.71).

ELM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target (down from GBX 175 ($2.30)) on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Elementis from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Elementis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 169.83 ($2.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.48 million and a PE ratio of 14.70.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

