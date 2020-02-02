Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.94. Briggs & Stratton shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 1,923,706 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 408.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 445,861 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $155.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

