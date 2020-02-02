Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.94. Briggs & Stratton shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 1,923,706 shares traded.
The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $155.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
About Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG)
Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.
