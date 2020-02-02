Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 118872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other Flex news, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,313.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,826 shares of company stock worth $1,901,232 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $114,069,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 506.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,769 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 197.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 433,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 288,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 32.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,096,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 270,764 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.

About Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

