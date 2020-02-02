Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.09, but opened at $21.22. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 151,730 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MUR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Howard Weil lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941 over the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

