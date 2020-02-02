Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $79.72, but opened at $83.70. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $79.57, with a volume of 63,363 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,138,080.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,724,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $12,911,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.