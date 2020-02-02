Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $79.72, but opened at $83.70. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $79.57, with a volume of 63,363 shares trading hands.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.
In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,138,080.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.