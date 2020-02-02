Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Trading Down 3.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $63.10 and last traded at $62.44, approximately 16,744 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 265,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.

The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $408,475.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,119,000 after purchasing an additional 189,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 2.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 566,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after buying an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after buying an additional 332,466 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.