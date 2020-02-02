Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $235.00 and last traded at $215.96, with a volume of 14933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.25.

The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.47 and a 200-day moving average of $192.08.

About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

