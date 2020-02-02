Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $235.00 and last traded at $215.96, with a volume of 14933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.25.
The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.47 and a 200-day moving average of $192.08.
About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.