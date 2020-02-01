Conning Inc. Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

