Conning Inc. Sells 140 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of State Street by 105.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 133,872 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 26.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Insiders have sold 93,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

