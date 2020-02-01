Conning Inc. Sells 239 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 255,681 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,979 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,850,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Shares of EOG opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.33. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

