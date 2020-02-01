Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 354.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM opened at $336.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.01 and its 200-day moving average is $311.48. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $376.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.31.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

