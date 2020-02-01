Conning Inc. Has $798,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,594,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,891,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 603,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,278,000 after purchasing an additional 199,549 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $91.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

