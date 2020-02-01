Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,103 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 76,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 86,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other news, Director James R. Crane bought 71,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,346.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WES opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Western Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.622 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.02%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.80%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.