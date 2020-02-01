6,552 Shares in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 842.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 65,842 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

