Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after acquiring an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,296,000 after acquiring an additional 344,148 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $96.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

