Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35.

